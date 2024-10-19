UMediC Group Berhad's (KLSE:UMC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

UMediC Group Berhad (KLSE:UMC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.6%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to UMediC Group Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UMediC Group Berhad is:

13% = RM9.3m ÷ RM73m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.13.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

UMediC Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, UMediC Group Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to UMediC Group Berhad's exceptional 26% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing UMediC Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 24% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is UMediC Group Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is UMediC Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that UMediC Group Berhad doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with UMediC Group Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

