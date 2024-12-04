UK's Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying For December 2024

The United Kingdom's market landscape has been influenced by global economic factors, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices experiencing declines amid weak trade data from China, highlighting challenges for companies tied to international demand. In such an environment, identifying small-cap stocks that are perceived as undervalued and have insider buying activity can be appealing to investors seeking opportunities that may offer resilience or growth potential despite broader market uncertainties.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In The United Kingdom

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Headlam Group NA 0.2x 26.04% ★★★★★☆ Sabre Insurance Group 11.1x 1.4x 14.04% ★★★★☆☆ Marlowe NA 0.7x 48.64% ★★★★☆☆ J D Wetherspoon 15.6x 0.4x 17.94% ★★★★☆☆ Optima Health NA 1.2x 38.13% ★★★★☆☆ Gooch & Housego 97.0x 0.8x 35.92% ★★★☆☆☆ iomart Group 29.8x 0.8x 22.47% ★★★☆☆☆ Reach 6.8x 0.5x -134.65% ★★★☆☆☆ Genus 142.7x 1.7x 25.10% ★★★☆☆☆ THG NA 0.3x -1014.58% ★★★☆☆☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Overview: Renew Holdings is a UK-based engineering services group focused on infrastructure, energy, and environmental markets with a market cap of approximately £0.67 billion.

Operations: Renew Holdings generates revenue primarily through its operations, with recent figures showing a significant increase to £1.06 billion as of September 2024. The company's cost structure includes operating expenses that reached £986.1 million in the same period. The gross profit margin displayed an unusual figure of 100% for the last two periods, indicating potential anomalies or reporting changes in financial data.

PE: 18.3x

Renew Holdings, a smaller UK company, is positioned as potentially undervalued with an anticipated 10.36% annual earnings growth. Despite relying entirely on external borrowing for funding, which carries higher risk than customer deposits, insider confidence is evident through recent share purchases in the past months. With their fiscal year 2024 results expected soon, this backdrop suggests potential for future growth amid financial challenges and opportunities in their industry landscape.

AIM:RNWH Share price vs Value as at Dec 2024

Overview: Mears Group is a UK-based company specializing in providing management and maintenance services, with a market capitalization of approximately £0.42 billion.