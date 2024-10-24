Britain's Travis Perkins lowers 2024 profit outlook again

(Reuters) -Britain's largest buildings materials supplier Travis Perkins slashed its annual profit outlook for the second time in three months on Thursday amid weakness in its merchanting business.

Companies linked to the housing sector have been under pressure for more than a year as Britons delayed home-improvement projects while new construction activity slowed in the face of broader economic woes.

"It is clear that the group has allowed itself to become distracted and overly internally focused which has led to the underperformance in recent periods," said new CEO Peter Redfern, the former boss of homebuilder Taylor Wimpey who took office last month.

Travis Perkins said group revenue declined 5.7% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, while revenue in its merchanting segment fell 8.2% on a like-for-like basis.

The Northampton-based company expects 2024 adjusted operating profit of about 135 million pounds ($174.5 million), down from its previous forecast of 150 million pounds guided in August.

($1 = 0.7735 pounds)

