UK's Smiths Group faces cybersecurity breach

Investing.com -- Smiths Group (OTC:SMGZY) PLC (LON:SMIN) on Tuesday reported a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to its systems and said that it has taken immediate action by isolating the affected systems and implementing its business continuity plans.

The breach was detected as soon as the unauthorized activity was noticed, the company said in a press release, adding that it is taking measures to ensure compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements.

"Smiths is working with cyber security experts to recover affected systems and determine any wider impact on the business," it said.

This news comes at a time when cybersecurity is a critical concern for businesses across various sectors, with incidents potentially leading to significant operational disruptions and financial implications.

Smiths has not yet disclosed the extent of the breach or the specific data that may have been compromised.

