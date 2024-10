LONDON (Reuters) - British education company Pearson reported 5% growth in underlying sales in its third quarter on Tuesday, boosted by a stronger performance in assessment and qualifications, and it said it was on track to meet market expectations for the year.

It said all of its divisions grew in the quarter, including a return to growth in higher education, where sales were up 4%.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)