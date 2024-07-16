UK's Ocado narrows first-half loss and raises guidance

FILE PHOTO: An Ocado delivery van seen driving in Hatfield

LONDON (Reuters) -Ocado, the British online supermarket and technology group, on Tuesday reported a smaller first-half loss, said it was making "good progress" and raised its financial guidance for the full year.

The group runs an online grocer in Britain through a joint venture with Marks & Spencer and also sells its cutting-edge warehouse technology to retailers around the world.

Its shares have slumped 55% this year, with the market spooked by a slowdown in the rollout of robotic sites and modules for its retail partners.

Ocado said last month its Canadian supermarket partner Sobeys had paused the opening of a fourth robotic warehouse, or customer fulfilment centre (CFC), as Ocado calls them. Ocado has also seen Kroger in the United States slow down its rollout of sites. Some analysts also think Ocado will need to raise significant additional capital.

For the six months to June 2, the group reported a pretax loss of 154 million pounds ($200 million), versus 290 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 12.6% to 1.5 billion pounds.

First-half underlying earnings, or adjusted EBITDA, Ocado's preferred measure, was 71.2 million pounds, up from 16.6 million pounds.

Ocado said it now expected its key technology solutions division to achieve a "mid-teens" EBITDA margin in the full 2023-24 year, versus previous guidance of over 10%.

It also forecast underlying cash flow would improve by 150 million pounds, ahead of a previous expectation of 100 million pounds, and said liquidity remains strong at 1.05 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7719 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Sachin Ravikumar)