UK's JD Sports warns on profit in 'challenging' market

LONDON (Reuters) -British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion downgraded its profit forecast after weaker trading in Britain and the United States and promotional activity in the market hurt sales, and it warned it was "cautious" on the coming year.

JD Sports said group underlying revenue fell 1.5% in November and December in what it called a "challenging and volatile market", hitting its profit forecast.

In Britain, industry data from the British Retail Consortium trade body showing disappointing overall UK retail sales in the final quarter of last year, although supermarkets outperformed.

JD said trading during December was stronger, but November dragged and for the 12 months to the beginning of February, it expected pretax profit before adjusted items to come in between 915 million pounds ($1.12 billion) and 935 million pounds.

That compared to guidance in November when it said it expected profit at the lower end of the 955 million pound to 1.035 billion pound range. It made 917.2 million pounds in its 2023/24 year.

($1 = 0.8187 pounds)

