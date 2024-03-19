Advertisement
Canada markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,911.45
    +74.27 (+0.34%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,171.78
    +22.36 (+0.43%)
     

  • DOW

    39,094.43
    +304.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7373
    -0.0016 (-0.21%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.53
    +0.81 (+0.98%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    87,825.78
    -3,515.30 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,156.50
    -7.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,035.97
    +11.24 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3100
    -0.0300 (-0.69%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,157.76
    +54.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.05
    -0.28 (-1.95%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,738.30
    +15.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,003.60
    +263.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6785
    -0.0007 (-0.10%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS JUMP IN COUNTDOWN TO FED RATE ANNOUNCEMENT

Focus expected to be on the "dot plot" for any clues to number, timing of any cuts this year

UK's Hunt says no plan to change how banks are paid to hold reserves at BoE

Reuters
·1 min read
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt walks at Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said changes to the way that banks are paid interest on reserves they hold at the Bank of England could hurt the country's competitiveness as a financial services centre and is not under review.

"I think there will be other impacts to a decision like that," Hunt told the Economic Affairs Committee of the House of Lords on Tuesday.

"There will be particular impacts on the competitiveness of British banks and the competitiveness of the UK financial services sector, and that's why that's not something that we are currently considering."

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Suban Abdulla; editing by William James)