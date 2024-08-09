UK's Hargreaves Lansdown agrees to $6.9 billion takeover by CVC consortium

(Reuters) -British investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown on Friday agreed to a 5.44 billion pound ($6.94 billion) takeover by a consortium backed by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund.

Hargreaves Lansdown shareholders will get 1,140 pence per share in cash.

Hargreaves in May had rejected a 985 pence a share proposal from the consortium and the two sides have been locked in talks for several months following multiple deadline extensions for the suitors to make a formal offer.

The consortium said the latest offer is final and will not be increased unless a rival suitor emerges.

($1 = 0.7843 pounds)

