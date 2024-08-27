UK's Harbour Energy to close Wintershall Dea asset deal in early September

(Reuters) - Britain's Harbour Energy said on Tuesday it expects to complete the acquisition of the Wintershall Dea asset portfolio in early September versus its previous forecast of early in the fourth quarter.

The largest British North Sea oil and gas producer said it has made considerable progress on satisfying the conditions for completion, including regulatory approvals in Mexico.

Harbour had agreed in December to acquire German oil and gas company Wintershall Dea's non-Russian oil and gas assets in a $11.2 billion share and cash deal with co-owners BASF and LetterOne to create one of the world's biggest independent producers.

London-listed Harbour has sought to expand beyond the United Kingdom after the government imposed a windfall tax on the sector following the spike in energy prices in 2022.

