UK's Direct Line flags change in solvency capital ratio after miscalculation

(Reuters) - Direct Line said on Friday a miscalculation had beenidentified within the British home and motor insurer's audited Solvency II own funds for the year ended 2023, resulting in a change in solvency capital ratio for the period.

The miscalculation arose particularly in the translation of the reinsurance debtors between IFRS and Solvency II own funds, and the error will not have an impact on the IFRS figures, the insurer said.

The solvency capital ratio at 2023-end now stood at 188%, above the group's risk appetite range of 140% to 180%, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)