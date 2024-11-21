Mike Ashley's Frasers seeks to topple Boohoo co-founder from board

(Reuters) -Boohoo's biggest shareholder, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, urged the online fashion retailer on Thursday to oust co-founder Mahmud Kamani as a director after he was removed as chair in the latest board change at the group.

Frasers has been pushing Boohoo to overhaul its board and had sought to make Ashley CEO.

Boohoo benefited from a pandemic boom in online shopping but has since faced headwinds, including supply chain issues, rising numbers of customers returning products and intense competition. Its first-half core earnings fell by a third and it brought in a new CEO last month.

Frasers called for shareholder meetings to remove Kamani as a director, and appoint Ashley and restructuring specialist Mike Lennon as directors.

In an open letter to shareholders on Thursday, it said: "A simple choice: win with Mr. Ashley or lose with Mr. Kamani."

The letter was published as Boohoo announced it had removed Kamani as executive chairman and appointed Tim Morris, who has been with the firm since 2021, as its independent chair. The role was created to allow Kamani to continue his day-to-day executive role, it said.

Kamani holds about a 13% stake in Boohoo, the second biggest shareholder after Frasers, which holds 28%.

The two British businessmen, Ashley and Kamani, have been competitors before, when Frasers failed to rescue department store chain Debenhams in which Ashley used to hold a stake.

Boohoo eventually bought the name and associated website operations from the administrators of Debenhams.

Last month, Boohoo announced the departure of then-CEO John Lyttle, and appointed Dan Finley to replace him, and unveiled a strategic review.

A Frasers spokesperson said later on Thursday that Kamani's "title might have changed but his grip on the company has not".

Boohoo's interim results among other factors should leave shareholders in no doubt - "Mr. Kamani must go," the spokesperson said.

Boohoo, however, said Kamani had assured the board that he had no intention of making an offer for Boohoo and that he would not disrupt the business.

Boohoo shares were up 1.8% at 1338 GMT on Thursday, but are down 26.4% since the start of this year.

($1 = 0.7911 pounds)

