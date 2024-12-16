Ukrainian PM: Russian gas transit deal will not be extended after Dec 31

(Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday a deal enabling the transit of Russian gas through his country would not be extended beyond the end of the year.

Shmyhal, writing on the Telegram messaging app after speaking to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, said Ukraine was willing to discuss transit of gas of any origin except Russia.

"To this effect, if the European Commission officially approaches Ukraine about the transit of any gas other than Russian, we naturally will discuss it and are ready to reach an appropriate agreement," he said.

"I stressed that Ukraine's agreement with Russia on gas transit comes to an end on 1st January 2025 and will not be extended."

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)