Ukrainian activists pressure Labour mayor over Cadbury-owner’s links to Russia

Ukrainian activists are calling on the Labour mayor of the West Midlands to condemn Cadbury’s US owner over its decision to keep selling products in Russia.

Campaigners at B4Ukraine have written to Richard Parker, who replaced former Tory mayor Andy Street in May, urging him to “publicly and forcefully” address executives at Mondelez.

Unlike most other Western firms, Mondelez has refused to sever ties with Russia after claiming investors do not “morally care” if it does so.

However, activists are now urging Mr Parker to intervene, given the Cadbury brand’s roots in the West Midlands. The chocolate company was founded in Birmingham in 1824 by John Cadbury, who was of Quaker faith.

In their letter to Mr Parker this week, campaigners said: “The values that build Cadbury – values of community, fairness and pacifism – are not just history, they are principles that today are sorely in need of defending.

“It is imperative that Mondelez understand this and, as mayor of the West Midlands, you are uniquely positioned to make them listen.”

Mr Parker visited Cadbury’s factory in Bournville, Birmingham last month, although a spokesman for the mayor refused to comment on what conversations took place during the visit.

However, Mondelez has been under mounting pressure ever since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2022. It has since scaled back its Russian operations but refused to withdraw altogether on the basis that maintaining a presence in the country is the best way to protect its workforce.

It said previously that it would not sell Cadbury-branded confectionery in Russia, although some of its chocolates can be still found on sale in Russian retailers, according to reports earlier this year. Mondelez has blamed this on external distributors it has no control over.

Hein Schumacher, the head of Unilever, which sold its Russian subsidiary this month - Vivian Wan/Bloomberg

It comes after fellow consumer goods giant Unilever, the owner of Marmite, Dove and Hellmann’s, sold its Russian subsidiary earlier this month.

B4Ukraine said: “If Unilever can make this move, so can Mondelez. This stark contrast only highlights the weight of Mondelez’s decision to remain in Russia, especially now that it has been proven it is possible to withdraw even two and a half years into this brutal war.”

Activists have also called on Buckingham Palace to revoke Cadbury’s royal warrant.

It follows previous criticism from James Cadbury, a descendant of the company’s founder, who in June said: “If the original founder was somebody who was still involved, I’m sure that operations within Russia probably wouldn’t be something on the agenda.”

A spokesman for Mondelez said: “Since the beginning of the war, we have condemned this aggression against Ukraine. Our thoughts remain with all those around the world with family, friends, and loved ones who have been impacted.

“We are constantly supporting our colleagues in Ukraine. To help the Ukrainian people, we have continued to increase our now $15m commitment via the Mondelez International Foundation to support Ukrainian citizens as well as refugees, with cash and in-kind contributions.”