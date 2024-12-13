Ukraine's reformed military procurement agency drives the country's NATO ambitions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Defense Ministry unveiled a new state agency for its armed forces last year. It was the government's answer to the rampant corruption within the ministry's procurement companies, and meant to be a driver of reform on the elusive path toward NATO membership.

The enterprise, in charge of purchasing nonlethal military goods such as food, clothes and fuel, has already contracted 95% of the products requested for supply, and saved 25% in the process, says Arsen Zhumadilov, the CEO of the State Logistics Operator, known by the local abbreviation DOT. Soon, he says, DOT also will begin procuring drones.

It's an example of the type of reform that Ukraine hopes will help clear the path toward NATO, a key deterrent against Russia, officials have argued. Membership in the alliance remains largely a political question, with key states reluctant to grant it, fearing escalation from Moscow.

Western officials are also keenly awaiting the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump before making declarations. But NATO officials have also demanded widespread anti-graft reforms before Kyiv can join.

Change has been a difficult pill for many within Ukraine’s post-Soviet institutions to swallow.

DOT's promising results so far stand in contrast to the deeply-rooted challenges that continue to plague the tenure of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, including slow progress with restructuring the institution and ongoing allegations of corruption within lethal military procurement.

Western officials are closely monitoring DOT, three Western diplomats told The Associated Press. So far, they have been pleased with the results one year since it was formed. They spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely about their assessments.

DOT embodies the uneasy coexistence of a digital-savvy youthful ethos and paper-heavy post-Soviet bureaucracy. Its office exudes a fresh startup culture vibe, while catering to one of the most stubbornly rigid ministries in the country. The contrast underscores the spirit of how Russia's war in Ukraine is being fought, in which innovative drone wars coincide with World War II-style trenches.

“We understand that we have been on the radars of NATO, of G7 (Group of Seven) countries, of all NATO member countries in terms of whether we manage or not to put in place a procurement system that is resilient, that is effective, efficient, and that is not prone to corruption,” Zhumadilov said.

Nonlethal military purchases became the focus of two corruption scandals under the leadership of Oleksii Reznikov, the previous defense minister. The first involved inflated prices for food supplies and the other was connected to low-quality winter jackets.

