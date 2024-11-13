Ukraine war: EU's next top envoy says China must pay 'higher cost' for backing Russia

China needs to pay a "higher cost" for its support for Russia's war on Ukraine, the European Union's likely next top diplomat said during a confirmation hearing in Brussels on Tuesday.

"Without China's support to Russia, Russia would not be able to continue its war with the same force. China needs to also feel a higher cost," Kaja Kallas, the former prime minister of Estonia, said in a three-hour hearing at the European Parliament.

Kallas is on track to succeed Josep Borrell as the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, and during her opening statement and in response to dozens of lawmakers' questions, she positioned herself as an aggressive one.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Asked what Europe should do about the growing cooperation between China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, Kallas said:

"What we see more globally is the increasing cooperation between the players like Russia, North Korea, Iran, more covertly, China ... we have to be very clear that it has consequences ... [on] China's support for Russia, for example, we should signal to China that it has a higher cost for them."

"I see China and Russia weaponising interdependencies and exploiting the openness of our societies against us," she added.

Kallas echoed the rhetoric used by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the past three years, who has steered the bloc in a more assertive direction on China policy.

"China has changed over the past few years. It is now more a competitor and a systemic rival - our dependencies towards China in key sectors are our vulnerability. We need to de-risk," Kallas said.

When asked if the EU needed a new China strategy, though, she did not answer directly.

Kallas is expected to sail through a vote of MEPs and to take her seat at the head of the EU's external action service - its de facto foreign office.

While the high representative does not set policy, the office sets agendas for monthly foreign ministers' meetings and represents the bloc around the world.

Kallas will inherit the position at a tricky time. The Israel-Hamas conflict has exposed Europe's divisions and inertia on matters in the Middle East. Moreover, the war in Ukraine continues to rage, draining the bloc's coffers and straining its fragile unity.

Story Continues