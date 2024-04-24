Ukraine power imports seen 50% rising on Wednesday, ministry says

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to increase electricity imports by about 50% on Wednesday amid cold and mostly cloudy and windless weather, the Ukrainian energy ministry said.

Ukraine sharply increased imports of electricity and halted exports after a series attacks on the country's energy system in late March and in April.

The country on Wednesday may increase imports to 13,764 megawatt hours (Mwh) from 9,298 Mwh on Tuesday and 7,858 Mwh on Monday. The ministry said it expected no exports.

Ukraine plans to receive power from Romania, Slovakia and Poland.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Ros Russell)