Ukraine’s Nato membership will run into Washington ‘buzz saw’, warns Trump envoy

Any attempt to get Ukraine into Nato will run into a “buzz saw” in Washington unless Europe pays for it, a top diplomat for Donald Trump has said.

Richard Grenell, a US special presidential envoy, suggested that US taxpayers would not be prepared to fund Ukrainian membership of the Western alliance.

However, he appeared to leave the door open to expansion in future if European countries were prepared to shoulder more of the financial burden for defending the Continent.

His comments came just minutes after Mark Rutte, Nato’s secretary general and the former prime minister of the Netherlands, warned that Russian president Vladimir Putin should not be allowed to “veto” Ukraine joining the military alliance.

Mr Grenell said: “I think you’re going to run into a big buzz saw in America if we have the Nato secretary general talking about adding Ukraine to Nato.

“The American people are the ones that are paying for the defence.

“You cannot ask the American people to expand the umbrella of Nato when the current members aren’t paying their fair share – and that includes the Dutch, who need to step up.

“So when, when we have leaders who are going to talk about more war, we need to make sure that those leaders are spending the right amount of money.

“We need to be able to avoid war, and that means a credible threat from Nato.”

Nato members are supposed to spend 2pc of their GDP on defence but only 23 of the 32 countries currently do so, including the UK.

Mr Trump – who returned to the White House on Monday – has accused Europe of failing to pay its way and is reportedly set to call for a new target of between 3pc and 5pc.

Ukraine formally applied for Nato membership in September 2022 but under Joe Biden, the US argued the country was “not ready” and said there was a lack of unanimous support among the alliance’s members.

The clash on Thursday came as Mr Trump sought to force Putin to the negotiating table, warning him to “stop this ridiculous war” or face more sanctions.

Appearing via video link at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Mr Grenell said: “I think there’s a big frustration from Americans that we’ve had a lot of talk over the last several years about just more military spending and more war.

“Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden have not spoken in more than three and a half years. Now, we think that’s outrageous. The American people think that’s outrageous.

“You’re not going to be able to solve problems peacefully unless you actually have conversations.”

Mr Grenell was speaking at a Ukrainian-organised event, where Mr Rutte had just warned against giving Mr Putin too much leverage in advance of any forthcoming peace talks.

