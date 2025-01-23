Ukraine’s Nato membership will run into Washington ‘buzz saw’, warns Trump envoy

Any attempt to get Ukraine into Nato will run into a “buzz saw” in Washington unless Europe pays for it, a top diplomat for Donald Trump has said.
Richard Grenell, a US special presidential envoy, suggested that US taxpayers would not be prepared to fund Ukrainian membership of the Western alliance.
However, he appeared to leave the door open to expansion in future if European countries were prepared to shoulder more of the financial burden for defending the Continent.
His comments came just minutes after Mark Rutte, Nato’s secretary general and the former prime minister of the Netherlands, warned that Russian president Vladimir Putin should not be allowed to “veto” Ukraine joining the military alliance.
Mr Grenell said: “I think you’re going to run into a big buzz saw in America if we have the Nato secretary general talking about adding Ukraine to Nato.
“The American people are the ones that are paying for the defence.
“You cannot ask the American people to expand the umbrella of Nato when the current members aren’t paying their fair share – and that includes the Dutch, who need to step up.
“So when, when we have leaders who are going to talk about more war, we need to make sure that those leaders are spending the right amount of money.
“We need to be able to avoid war, and that means a credible threat from Nato.”
Nato members are supposed to spend 2pc of their GDP on defence but only 23 of the 32 countries currently do so, including the UK.
Mr Trump – who returned to the White House on Monday – has accused Europe of failing to pay its way and is reportedly set to call for a new target of between 3pc and 5pc.
Ukraine formally applied for Nato membership in September 2022 but under Joe Biden, the US argued the country was “not ready” and said there was a lack of unanimous support among the alliance’s members.
The clash on Thursday came as Mr Trump sought to force Putin to the negotiating table, warning him to “stop this ridiculous war” or face more sanctions.
Appearing via video link at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Mr Grenell said: “I think there’s a big frustration from Americans that we’ve had a lot of talk over the last several years about just more military spending and more war.
“Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden have not spoken in more than three and a half years. Now, we think that’s outrageous. The American people think that’s outrageous.
“You’re not going to be able to solve problems peacefully unless you actually have conversations.”
Mr Grenell was speaking at a Ukrainian-organised event, where Mr Rutte had just warned against giving Mr Putin too much leverage in advance of any forthcoming peace talks.
Mr Rutte said: “There is a commitment that Ukraine will become a member of Nato. The question now, of course, is how this will exactly play out … hopefully, as soon as possible.
“The risk here is that we start to negotiate with Putin without Putin at the table and that Putin sits in his reclining chair in Moscow, just ticking boxes ‘yes or no to Nato, yes or no to keeping some of the territory I have captured in the past’.
“I would say our focus has to be to bring Ukraine in the best possible position, and peace talks will start. And when they end, we have to make sure that the peace we have collectively fostered is sustainable and will never, ever be challenged again.
“And yes, obviously, full Nato membership is then the easiest outcome. But whatever exactly the outcome is, it has to be clear that it is sustainable.
“Finally, we have to make clear that Vladimir Putin has no veto and has no vote on whoever would join Nato in future. He has nothing to say about this – we have to be very clear.”
In recent months, Mr Trump has vowed to bring the war in Ukraine to a swift conclusion.
He has appointed Keith Kellogg, a retired US army lieutenant general, as his special envoy for Ukraine.
Mr Grenell, a close ally of Mr Trump who was considered for the role of secretary of state, is the special presidential envoy for “special missions” including to North Korea and Venezuela.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Mr Putin has repeatedly claimed that Nato’s expansion towards its borders was the key reason for his decision to attack, arguing that the country falls within Moscow’s “sphere of influence”.
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, has publicly backed Mr Trump’s efforts to broker a ceasefire, but Putin has yet to signal his willingness to entertain peace talks.
Asked whether the US would seek to apply more pressure on the Russian dictator, Mr Grennell said on Thursday: “After three years, we’ve watched this war drift even further into chaos.
“So now that President Trump is in office, I think he’s been handed a terrible mess.
“There are not a lot of great choices. But President Trump is somebody who has a credible threat and has already made clear that he’s going to pressure both sides to end this.
“He’s focused on trying to stop the killing.”