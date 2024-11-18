UK watchdog bans Reeds Motors director for non-financial misconduct

(Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday it had banned Ari Harris, the director of car dealership Reeds Motors Ltd, from working in financial services after Harris and the firm failed to notify the regulator of non-financial misconduct.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Harris - who was convicted in July 2020 of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent after stabbing a man twice in the neck - and the firm failed to notify the FCA of his offending, conviction and custodial sentence.

British national Harris, 36, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment in July 2022.

The FCA has increased its focus on non-financial misconduct, which it has said is relevant when considering whether people are "fit and proper" to work in finance.

Harris and Reeds Motors deliberately provided false and misleading information to cover up the fact that he was in prison, the FCA said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Harris or Reeds Motors for comment.

"These repeated efforts to conceal Mr Harris' violent criminal conviction and incarceration clearly show a shocking lack of honesty and integrity," said Therese Chambers, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA.

"This ban is fully warranted."

Harris is also a minority shareholder in Reeds Motors, according to regulatory filings.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)