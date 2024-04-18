Advertisement
UK wage growth and services inflation too high for rate cut, BoE's Greene says

Reuters
·1 min read

April 18 (Reuters) - Britain's latest wage growth and services price inflation data is too high for the Bank of England to consider cutting interest rates, BoE policymaker Megan Greene said on Thursday.

"The numbers that we're seeing in terms of wage growth and services inflation just aren't consistent with a sustainable 2% (consumer price) inflation target," she said during a discussion hosted by the U.S. Atlantic Council think tank.

Last week Greene wrote that interest rate cuts in Britain should remain "a way off" because of persistent inflation pressure, and that she expected the BoE to cut interest rates by less than the U.S. Federal Reserve would this year. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)