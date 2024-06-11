Advertisement
Canada markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,069.76
    +62.76 (+0.29%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,360.79
    +13.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • DOW

    38,868.04
    +69.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7268
    -0.0002 (-0.03%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.82
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,132.47
    -2,460.12 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,401.86
    -39.78 (-2.76%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,320.60
    -6.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,031.61
    +5.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4690
    +0.0390 (+0.88%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,108.75
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.74
    +0.52 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,228.48
    -16.89 (-0.20%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,134.79
    +96.63 (+0.25%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6747
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     

Unemployment rate highest for more than two years

BBC
·1 min read
Young female apprentice wearing protective goggles and gloves works on a machine
[Getty Images ]

The unemployment rate has risen to its highest level for two and a half years, official figures show.

The rate climbed to 4.4% in February to April this year, up from the previous figure of 4.3% and the highest since September 2021.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) also said there was another increase in the inactivity rate, with 22.3% of working age people deemed not to be actively looking for work.

Wage growth remained strong, with regular pay rising at an annual pace of 6%.

Earnings are continuing to increase faster than inflation, the rate at which prices rise.

"This month's figures continue to show signs that the labour market may be cooling, with the number of vacancies still falling and unemployment rising, though earnings growth remains relatively strong," the ONS said.