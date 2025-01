LONDON (AP) — U.K. Treasury chief Rachel Reeves said Wednesday that the new Labour government is backing the construction of third runway at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Reeves said in a speech that the construction of another runway at the U.K.’s main airport will bolster the country’s long-term economic growth potential.

Several campaigners, including within her Labour Party, have opposed a third runway for decades because of environmental concerns.

The Associated Press