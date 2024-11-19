UK retailers warn Reeves of £7bn hit from budget tax rises

Tesco is among the retailers that have complained of extra costs after the budget. Photograph: glosszoom/Alamy

Large UK retailers including Tesco, Boots, Marks & Spencer and Next have written to Rachel Reeves to say that a £7bn increase in annual costs after last month’s budget would lead to job cuts and higher prices.

The letter, with 79 signatories sent by the industry body the British Retail Consortium (BRC), warns the chancellor of the financial impact of the impending increase in the national living wage and employer national insurance contributions (NICs).

The BRC has said absorbing the impact of the higher costs will mean higher prices for consumers, smaller pay rises, job cuts and store closures.

“For any retailer, large or small, it will not be possible to absorb such significant cost increases over such a short timescale,” the letter says. “The effect will be to increase inflation, slow pay growth, cause shop closures and reduce jobs, especially at the entry level. This will impact high streets and customers right across the country.”

The letter says retailers are already starting to make “difficult decisions” and “the sheer scale of new costs and the speed with which they occur create a cumulative burden that will make job losses inevitable, and higher prices a certainty”.

Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, told the Treasury committee on Tuesday that retailers were right to warn on the risk of job cuts due to the change in NICs.

He added that job losses could turn out to be more than the 50,000 forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) after the budget.

“I think they are right to say… there is a risk [that] the reduction in employment could be more,” he said. “Yes, that is a risk”

The bank’s broad position is that the impact of the changes to NICs will feed through in several ways - higher prices, lower profit margins, lower wages, job cuts, or “increased productivity”.

However, the GMB union has said that big retailers warning of job cuts due to the tax changes is “utterly pathetic”.

Nadine Houghton, a national officer at the GMB, said: “Multibillion-pound businesses pleading poverty because they’re being made to pay more to support public services is utterly pathetic.

“Most of these companies’ fortunes are already subsidised by the taxpayer, they pay very low wages which then have to be topped up by in work benefits. It’s only right that they should now contribute a bit more to rebuilding our country.”

Nick Stowe, the chief executive of Monsoon and Accessorize, said retailers had been left with the choice of protecting staff numbers or cancelling their investment plans.

