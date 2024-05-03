UK regulator starts in-depth probe into Lindab's acquisition of HAS-Vent

(Reuters) - The UK's competition regulator launched an in-depth probe into Lindab's acquisition of British ventilation company HAS-Vent on Friday, after the Swedish firm did not offer any undertaking following the watchdog's initial investigation.

Last week, the Competition and Markets Authority had said that the deal could reduce competition and increase prices for installers and contractors.

The regulator, following its first phase of probe, had found that the companies compete closely to supply customers in England and Wales.

Lindab strengthened its sales and production of ventilation products in the UK by announcing the acquisition of Birmingham-based HAS-Vent in October last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the deal announcement, HAS-Vent had 10 branches in the UK, some in locations where Lindab did not have operations.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)