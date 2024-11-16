The Guardian

UK pensions: how to save for retirement from A to Z

Rupert Jones and Hilary Osborne
<span>Pension illustration.</span><span>Composite: Alex Mellon for the Guardian : Alamy/Getty Images/Image Source/iStockphoto/Rex</span>
Auto-enrolment

Since 2012, employers have had to enrol eligible workers in a pension scheme. You can opt out if you want, but the idea is that you are less likely to leave a pension than start one. Once in the scheme, your employer must make payments worth at least 3% of your salary. You must put in the equivalent of at least 5% of your pre-tax salary. But many experts say that isn’t enough. Phoenix Insights, a thinktank, says the current 8% total minimum contribution “is too low for most savers to achieve an adequate retirement income, and may be giving some a false sense of security”. So consider increasingupping your payments if you can.

Basic-rate taxpayer

Contributions into a workplace scheme are usually paid before you are taxed. For a basic-rate taxpayer, this means a contribution of 5% of your salary into your scheme will reduce your take-home pay by 4% – so it will cost you £40 to pay in £50. For other workplace schemes and personal pension schemes, the provider will typically claim back the basic-rate tax (20%) for you and pay it into your fund.

Carry forward

There is a maximum sum you can pay into your pensions in each tax year before you have to pay tax. Currently it’s £60,000 for most workers (those earning more than £200,000 may have a reduced figure). But, as an extra perk, you can use any annual allowance you have left over relating to any of the last three tax years, as long as you earn at least the same amount you want to pay in. That could be useful for people nearing retirement who want to top up their pension, and those who have had a pay rise/promotion, says the Association of Taxation Technicians. As an example, if you paid in £20,000 this year, you could use the remaining £40,000 allowance for 2024-25 in one of the next three tax years.

Defined contribution

With this type of pension, you know how much is going in each month but you don’t know how much you will get at the end. This is because the money that goes in is invested (see Underlying investments). How much it grows will depend on how well the investments perform. Most private sector workers in the UK are now offered this type of scheme.

Ethical questions

An estimated £88bn of the £3tn in UK pensions funds is invested in fossil fuel firms, and there could be other holdings you disagree with. But there are things you can do. Your workplace pension scheme’s default fund may not be very green, but many offer an ethical or sustainable option, so do ask about that. David Macdonald, the founder of the ethical adviser Path, says: “Many more people are starting to think about green pensions.” Funds he likes include Pictet Water, BlueBay impact-aligned bond fund and Columbia Threadneedle global social bond fund.

