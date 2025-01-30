UK must reconsider Shell and Equinor's North Sea gas, oil projects, court rules

By Sam Tobin and Susanna Twidale

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's approvals for two vast North Sea oil and gas fields were overturned by a Scottish court on Thursday, a significant win for environmental campaigners that leaves the decision on whether the projects should go ahead with the government.

Shell and Equinor fought to uphold approval for the projects in the face of challenges by Greenpeace and Uplift, which argued the approvals unlawfully failed to take into account the emissions that would come from the oil and gas being used, known as downstream emissions.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that, as Britain's decisions to approve the projects were unlawful, the decisions must be retaken.

"The public interest in authorities acting lawfully and the private interest of members of the public in climate change outweigh the private interest of the developers," Judge Andrew Stewart said in a written ruling.

The three companies will be able to continue work on the projects, but no oil or gas may be extracted until the government retakes the decisions.

In response to the ruling the government said it is consulting on new environmental guidance on how emissions must be accounted for and said the companies can re-apply for consent under the new rules.

A Shell spokesperson said "Swift action is needed from the government so that we and other North Sea operators can make decisions about vital UK energy infrastructure."

Equinor said it was "pleased with the outcome which allows us to continue with progressing the Rosebank project while we await new consents". Ithaca also welcomed the ruling.

LANDMARK RULING

The judicial reviews by Greenpeace and Uplift came after a landmark ruling by the United Kingdom's Supreme Court which said planning authorities must consider the impact of burning, rather than just extracting, fossil fuels when approving projects.

This prompted Britain to announce it would not defend Greenpeace and Uplift's cases, having also dropped its opposition in other, similar cases.

"While the proponents could still submit a new application, the implications of the project for the UK's energy transition would then be subject to enhanced public scrutiny," said Catherine Higham, Senior Policy Fellow at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change.

Greenpeace hailed the ruling as a "historic win", with senior campaigner Philip Evans saying in a statement: "The age of governments approving new drilling sites by ignoring their climate impacts is over."

