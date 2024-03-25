The UK must act now to remain a gaming industry leader

The video games industry needs a political desire to nurture a homegrown industry that punches well above its weight on the world stage (PA Archive)

The United Kingdom has always been a nation of poets, artists, dreamers, and storytellers. We are also home to some of the finest computer engineers and scientists in the world.

The combination of these two talent pools, against the backdrop of a progressive economic environment, are the key factors which have resulted in the UK being a world leader in the video games industry. This leadership must be protected – it would be foolish for the UK to risk losing its dominance in gaming on the global stage.

Over six times the size of the music industry, and two and a half times the the size of Hollywood, the global video games industry is expected to reach a staggering $455bn this year. In the UK alone there are 27,000 people employed in the industry, across around 2,499 studios, according to the UK Interactive Entertainment trade body. This makes video games one of the UK's most lucrative entertainment sectors.

Despite having created the world’s most successful entertainment product of all time – Grand Theft Auto 5 – there is growing concern about the future competitiveness of, and leadership by, the UK in the global video games market.

This concern becomes particularly acute when we compare the UK’s status to countries which are rolling out aggressive policies to attract gaming talent such as France, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, and Canada. The Canadians are notable in doubling down their domestic gaming industry with great success, while the UK is simply not doing enough to maintain its standing.

Recent redundancies in some parts of the industry the UK, including PlayStation's closure of its London studios and job losses at Codemasters, are delayed reflections of the current economic climate, but must be taken seriously. We must remain vigilant that these moments do not point to a downturn for the industry. On a positive note, the latest data reported by The Independent Game Developers' Association is Games Investor Consulting analysis which estimates that the UK games industry grew by 11.4% between December 2021 and April 2023 – it is this growth that must be carefully supported.

Small independent UK gaming studios are the lifeblood of the industry, and they bring incredible dynamism to our national gaming output, both in terms of their technical expertise and their extraordinary creativity. It is important that these studios continue to be bolstered – most crucially through investment, but also in distribution and marketing support.

We must nurture the thousands of UK studios, which are dotted all around the country. Investors should know by now that the symbiotic relationship between UK creativity and expertise in computer science leads to world beating outcomes.

The video games industry is not looking for, nor does it need, handouts. What it needs is economic stability and a political desire to nurture a homegrown industry that punches well above its weight on the world stage. If we can do that, then our poets and geeks will create the next billion-pound game to entertain the world. Again.

Paul Sulyok is founder and CEO of Green Man Gaming