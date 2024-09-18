Advertisement
UK inflation stays at 2.2%, above Bank of England target

Phillip Inman
·1 min read
<span>UK inflation has eased from above 10% in early 2023, mainly because of lower increases in the cost of food and energy.</span><span>Photograph: Anna Watson/Alamy</span>
The UK’s annual inflation rate rose by 2.2% in August, matching the increase in July, hovering just above the Bank of England’s 2% target.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the government’s preferred measure of the cost of living remained steady as consumers cut back spending on big-ticket items.

City economists had expected an increase of 2.2%.

Consumers have seen inflation ease from above 10% in early 2023, mainly because of lower increases in the cost of energy and food.

The rise in the consumer prices index (CPI) was below the Bank’s forecast for a rise of almost 2.4%.

The Bank is under pressure to cut interest rates to boost growth but officials are expected to hold interest rates when they meet on Thursday.

More details to soon…