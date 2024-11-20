UK inflation rises to 2.3%, increasing pressure for delay to interest rate cut

The October figure was above the 2.2% City economists had expected. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA

Inflation increased to 2.3% in October, heaping pressure on the Bank of England to delay further interest rate cuts until next year.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday showed that a rise in energy bills pushed up the consumer prices index (CPI), reversing a downward trend this year in inflation, which was 1.7% in September.

The ONS said higher gas and electricity prices were offset by lower oil prices, which reduced the transport and raw materials costs of manufacturing businesses. Falls in the price of theatre and live music tickets also helped to limit the rise in inflation.



Retailers have said that measures announced in Labour’s budget last month will ultimately lead to higher prices, and the tax rises have already hit consumer confidence.

Suren Thiru, the economics director at theInstitute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said the figures confirmed “a disappointing resurgence in inflation” as the benefits of falling energy costs last year reversed to become a headwind.

“Inflation should drift gradually higher from here, with rising energy bills, the impact of the budget and global trade frictions likely to keep the headline rate hovering above the Bank of England’s 2% target until well into 2025.”

Policymakers at the Bank, who are tasked with keeping inflation near to a 2% target, have cut interest rates twice to 4.75%, but a further reduction at a meeting in December is likely to be put off until at least February.

Thiru said October’s marked rise in inflation “makes a December interest rate cut more unlikely”.

Financial markets now see the probability of a rate cut next month at about 16%.

“Concerns over renewed price pressures from the budget and international uncertainty may draw a more reluctant approach among rate setters to future policy loosening,” he added.

Economists said the central bank would have a more difficult task deciding when to cut the cost of borrowing over the next few months after a surprise increase in services inflation and core inflation, which strips out volatile elements such as food and fuel.

Core inflation increased from 3.2% to 3.3%, confounding a consensus forecast for a small fall to 3.1%, while services inflation rose from 4.9% to 5%.

Ruth Gregory, the deputy chief UK economist at the consultancy Capital Economics, said much of this overshoot was due to a sharp jump in airfares inflation, reflecting the biggest rise in ticket prices in October since monthly collection began in 2001.

