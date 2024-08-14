UK inflation rises to 2.2% in first increase since December

The rise in UK inflation was partly the result of an unfavourable comparison with July 2023, when the cost of energy fell sharply. Photograph: Maureen McLean/Rex/Shutterstock

Britain’s annual inflation rate rose to 2.2% last month – its first increase since December last year.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the government’s preferred measure of the cost of living climbed again after two months at its 2% target.

The increase – expected by the Bank of England and the City – was partly the result of an unfavourable comparison with July 2023, when prices dropped by 0.4% month on month as the cost of energy fell sharply.

The Bank said earlier this month that it expected the consumer prices index measure of inflation would continue rising and peak at about 2.75% before falling back again.

The ONS figures coincide with the publication of a report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies thinktank showing that poorer UK households faced significantly higher food price inflation than richer households during the height of the cost of living crisis between 2021 and 2023.

More details soon …