UK inflation: which goods and services have changed most in price?

The UK’s annual inflation rate fell to 3.4% in February. Composite: Guardian Design/Getty

The UK’s annual inflation rate fell to 3.4% in February amid a slowdown in food and restaurant price rises.

The Office for National Statistics compiled the overall reading using the consumer prices index but also logs prices for individual goods and services. Here we look at how the cost of many of those everyday items has changed over the past year.

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to February.

Food

Olive oil 38.9%

Sugar 17.6%

Pork 9.8%

Pasta products and couscous 8.9%

Sauces and condiments 8.2%

Vegetables 6.3%

Fruit 4.7%

Ready-made meals 4.1%

Eggs 3.2%

Bread 1%

Cheese and curd -0.3%

Fish -0.1%

Jams, marmalades and honey -4.1%

Low-fat milk -6.6%

Butter -7.6%

Whole milk -10.2%

Drinks & Tobacco

Cocoa and powdered chocolate 22.3%

Mineral or spring waters 9.5%

Fruit and vegetable juices 7.7%

Tea 7.2%

Soft drinks 2.4%

Coffee 0.1%



Beer 9.9%

Wine 7.8%

Spirits 7%

Tobacco 15.5%

Electricity, gas and other fuels

Electricity -13%

Gas -26.5%

Solid fuels -4.8%

Liquid fuels -8.9%

Clothing and shoes

Garments for women 7.1%

Garments for infants and children 5.7%

Garments for men 3.3%

Footwear 1.4%

Household items and furniture

Carpets and rugs 2.3%

Cookers 0.2%

Garden furniture 0.1%

Lighting equipment -1.3%

Household furniture -1.6%

Vehicles and passenger transport

By bus and coach 6.6%

By air 6.5%

By sea and inland waterway 6.4%

By train 4.3%

New cars 3.1%

Bicycles -2.5%

Motorcycles -3.8%

Secondhand cars -7.3%

Petrol -3.9%

Diesel -10.8%

Hospitality and recreation

Holiday centres, campsites and youth hostels 17%

Cinemas, theatres and concerts 8.5%

Museums 8.3%

Restaurants and cafes 6.7%

Fast food and takeaway food services 6.6%

Hotels and motels 4.5%

Other recreational items

Veterinary and other services for pets 10.7%

Garden products 3.3%

Products for pets 1.8%

Games, toys and hobbies -1.2%