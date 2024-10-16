UK inflation falls below 2% for first time in three and a half years

UK inflation has been on a downward trajectory since hitting a peak of 11.1% in October 2022. Photograph: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

UK Inflation fell below 2% in September for the first time in three and a half years, piling further pressure on the Bank of England to cut interest rates at its meeting next month.

The consumer prices index dropped from 2.2% in August to 1.7% last month, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Investors had expected inflation to fall to 1.9%.

The drop is the first time annual price increases have moderated to a level below the central bank’s 2% target since April 2021.

Policymakers at the Bank are expected to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point when they meet in November to 4.75%.

UK inflation has been on a downward trajectory since hitting a peak of 11.1% in October 2022, driven by increases in energy prices and a sharp rise in food prices.

More details soon …