UK inflation falls to 3.9% as cost of living crisis eases

Britain’s two-year cost of living crisis showed further signs of easing in November as the annual inflation rate dipped to 3.9%.

The Office for National Statistics said inflation as measured by the consumer prices index had dropped back last month from 4.6% in the year to October – continuing the recent downward trend.

Although it remains well above the government’s 2% target, the latest fall means Rishi Sunak will be able to say he has met his target of halving inflation in the course of 2023.

City forecasters had not expected a repeat of October’s sharp drop in inflation from 6.7%, and had pencilled in a decline to 4.4% in November.

Despite coming down from a peak of 11.1% in October 2022, the Bank of England has said it is too early to contemplate cutting interest rates. Threadneedle Street’s monetary policy committee responded to the highest inflation in four decades by raising the cost of borrowing at 14 successive meetings between December 2021 and August this year.

