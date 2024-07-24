UK and India launch technology security initiative

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Wednesday it had launched a new technology security initiative with India aimed at boosting economic growth, fostering collaboration on telecoms security and unlocking investment in emerging technologies.

The British government said the agreement would see the two countries work more closely together on critical technologies including semiconductors, quantum and AI.

"This will mean real action together on the challenges of the future from AI to critical minerals. Together we can unlock mutual growth, boost innovation, jobs and investment," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement released by his office during a visit to India.

Lammy, who met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's Minister for External Affairs earlier on Wednesday, also agreed to work more closely with India on tackling climate change, including mobilising finance and accelerating a partnership on off-shore wind and green hydrogen.

