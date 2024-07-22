UK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And Up To 29% Earnings Growth

The United Kingdom stock market has shown a steady performance, remaining flat in the last week but gaining 4.4% over the past year with earnings expected to grow by 13% annually. In this context, companies with high insider ownership and strong earnings growth potential stand out as particularly compelling considerations for investors looking to leverage current market conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United Kingdom

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Plant Health Care (AIM:PHC) 34.1% 121.3% Petrofac (LSE:PFC) 16.6% 120.1% Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) 12.1% 74.6% Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) 26.7% 23.5% Helios Underwriting (AIM:HUW) 23.1% 14.7% LSL Property Services (LSE:LSL) 10.8% 33.3% Belluscura (AIM:BELL) 38.6% 117.8% Velocity Composites (AIM:VEL) 27.8% 173.3% B90 Holdings (AIM:B90) 24.4% 142.7% Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) 38.4% 42.6%

Click here to see the full list of 61 stocks from our Fast Growing UK Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Craneware plc operates in the healthcare industry in the United States, focusing on developing, licensing, and supporting computer software, with a market capitalization of approximately £863.35 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through its healthcare software segment, which amounted to $180.56 million.

Insider Ownership: 17%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 29.4% p.a.

Craneware, a UK-based growth company with high insider ownership, is poised for robust expansion with earnings expected to surge by 29.39% annually. Despite a relatively low forecasted return on equity of 11.2%, the firm's revenue growth at 6.7% per year outpaces the UK market average of 3.5%. A recent strategic collaboration with Microsoft could further enhance its offerings and market reach, leveraging advanced AI and cloud technologies to deliver significant healthcare industry improvements.

AIM:CRW Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Judges Scientific plc is a company that designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments, with a market capitalization of approximately £763.75 million.

Operations: The firm generates its revenue primarily from two segments: Vacuum (£63.60 million) and Materials Sciences (£72.50 million).

Insider Ownership: 11.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 25.3% p.a.

Judges Scientific, a UK growth company with high insider ownership, faces mixed financial dynamics. Recent bylaws and dividend increases reflect active governance and shareholder return focus. Despite a profit margin decline to 7% from last year's 11%, Judges Scientific anticipates significant earnings growth at 25.32% annually over the next three years, outpacing the UK market forecast of 12.6%. However, concerns include high debt levels and recent substantial insider selling, which may raise caution among investors.

AIM:JDG Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Energean plc is an oil and gas exploration, production, and development company with a market capitalization of approximately £1.94 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its oil and gas exploration and production activities, totaling approximately $1.42 billion.

Insider Ownership: 10.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 14.6% p.a.

Energean, a UK-based growth company with significant insider ownership, is navigating mixed financial waters. While its revenue growth at 11.1% annually surpasses the UK market average of 3.5%, its earnings are set to expand by 14.62% per year, slightly above the market's 12.6%. Despite a substantial earnings increase last year (970.8%), concerns linger over high debt levels and poor dividend coverage (8.77%). Recent corporate activities include declaring a quarterly dividend and providing upbeat production guidance for 2024.

LSE:ENOG Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Where To Now?

Ready For A Different Approach?

