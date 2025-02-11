UK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

In the current climate, the UK market has been experiencing challenges, with indices like the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 reflecting global economic pressures, particularly from China's faltering trade data. Amidst these fluctuations, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer a unique perspective on potential resilience and alignment of interests between management and shareholders.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United Kingdom

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) 12.2% 108.1% Helios Underwriting (AIM:HUW) 23.8% 23.1% Foresight Group Holdings (LSE:FSG) 34.9% 27% LSL Property Services (LSE:LSL) 10.4% 26.9% Facilities by ADF (AIM:ADF) 13.1% 190% RUA Life Sciences (AIM:RUA) 13.4% 61.7% Getech Group (AIM:GTC) 11.8% 114.5% Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (AIM:MAB1) 19.8% 24.4% B90 Holdings (AIM:B90) 24.4% 166.8% Anglo Asian Mining (AIM:AAZ) 40% 189.1%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Craneware plc, along with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States and has a market cap of £672.35 million.

Operations: Craneware's revenue segments include the development, licensing, and support of healthcare industry software in the United States.

Insider Ownership: 16.5%

Craneware, a UK-based company, is experiencing significant earnings growth with forecasts of 29.6% annually over the next three years, outpacing the UK market's average. Revenue is expected to grow at 8.4% per year, faster than the market but slower than some high-growth peers. Recent board changes include appointing Susan Nelson and Tamra Minnier as Non-Executive Directors, bringing substantial healthcare industry expertise which may enhance strategic decision-making and operational performance.

AIM:CRW Ownership Breakdown as at Feb 2025

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom, with a market cap of £275.59 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue through three main segments: Research & Fintech (£24.20 million), Distribution Channels (£21.40 million), and Intermediary Services (£23.30 million).