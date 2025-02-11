UK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

In This Article:
In the current climate, the UK market has been experiencing challenges, with indices like the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 reflecting global economic pressures, particularly from China's faltering trade data. Amidst these fluctuations, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer a unique perspective on potential resilience and alignment of interests between management and shareholders.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United Kingdom
Name
Insider Ownership
Earnings Growth
Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP)
12.2%
108.1%
Helios Underwriting (AIM:HUW)
23.8%
23.1%
Foresight Group Holdings (LSE:FSG)
34.9%
27%
LSL Property Services (LSE:LSL)
10.4%
26.9%
Facilities by ADF (AIM:ADF)
13.1%
190%
RUA Life Sciences (AIM:RUA)
13.4%
61.7%
Getech Group (AIM:GTC)
11.8%
114.5%
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (AIM:MAB1)
19.8%
24.4%
B90 Holdings (AIM:B90)
24.4%
166.8%
Anglo Asian Mining (AIM:AAZ)
40%
189.1%
Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.
Craneware
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Craneware plc, along with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States and has a market cap of £672.35 million.
Operations: Craneware's revenue segments include the development, licensing, and support of healthcare industry software in the United States.
Insider Ownership: 16.5%
Craneware, a UK-based company, is experiencing significant earnings growth with forecasts of 29.6% annually over the next three years, outpacing the UK market's average. Revenue is expected to grow at 8.4% per year, faster than the market but slower than some high-growth peers. Recent board changes include appointing Susan Nelson and Tamra Minnier as Non-Executive Directors, bringing substantial healthcare industry expertise which may enhance strategic decision-making and operational performance.
Fintel
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom, with a market cap of £275.59 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue through three main segments: Research & Fintech (£24.20 million), Distribution Channels (£21.40 million), and Intermediary Services (£23.30 million).
Insider Ownership: 29.1%
Fintel is trading at a significant discount, 40.3% below its estimated fair value, indicating potential undervaluation. Despite a decline in profit margins from 12.7% to 8.6%, Fintel's earnings are projected to grow substantially at 31.69% annually over the next three years, surpassing UK market growth rates of 14.8%. However, revenue growth is slower than high-growth peers but still exceeds the market average. A recent £51 million equity offering may impact shareholder value and capital structure stability.
M&C Saatchi
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: M&C Saatchi plc offers advertising and marketing communications services across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas with a market cap of £228.62 million.
Operations: M&C Saatchi plc generates revenue through its advertising and marketing communications services across various regions, including the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas.
Insider Ownership: 15.5%
M&C Saatchi's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 27.4% annually over the next three years, outpacing the UK market average of 14.8%. Despite anticipated revenue declines of 15.4% per year, the company remains profitable and trades at a substantial discount, 64.7% below its estimated fair value. Recent leadership changes aim to drive U.S. growth and integration across agencies, while full-year results show stable net revenue growth supported by diverse operations and efficiency initiatives.
Summing It All Up
