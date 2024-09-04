UK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In September 2024

The UK market has faced recent turbulence, with the FTSE 100 index closing lower due to weak trade data from China and declining commodity prices impacting major companies. Amid these challenging conditions, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can provide valuable insights into businesses where those closest to the company have a significant stake and confidence in its future prospects.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United Kingdom

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Filtronic (AIM:FTC) 28.6% 33.5% Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) 27.6% 23.7% Helios Underwriting (AIM:HUW) 23.9% 14.7% Foresight Group Holdings (LSE:FSG) 31.7% 27.9% LSL Property Services (LSE:LSL) 10.8% 33.3% Belluscura (AIM:BELL) 36.1% 113.4% B90 Holdings (AIM:B90) 24.4% 142.7% Velocity Composites (AIM:VEL) 27.6% 188.7% Judges Scientific (AIM:JDG) 11.9% 26.9% Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) 12.1% 80.6%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments and has a market cap of £717.26 million.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include £63.60 million from Vacuum and £72.50 million from Materials Sciences.

Insider Ownership: 11.9%

Return On Equity Forecast: 21% (2026 estimate)

Judges Scientific has seen significant insider selling over the past three months, yet insiders have also made substantial purchases. The company recently appointed Dr. Ian Wilcock as Group Commercial Director, bringing extensive experience in technology commercialization and innovation. While revenue growth is forecasted at 6.3% per year, slower than 20%, earnings are expected to grow significantly at 26.88% annually, outpacing the UK market's average of 14.4%. Despite high debt levels and a volatile share price, Judges Scientific's return on equity is projected to be strong at 20.9% in three years.

AIM:JDG Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: M&C Saatchi plc offers advertising and marketing communications services across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas with a market cap of £260.41 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue through advertising and marketing communications services across various regions, including the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas.

Insider Ownership: 16.1%

Return On Equity Forecast: 45% (2026 estimate)

M&C Saatchi is undergoing significant executive changes, with Simon Fuller replacing Bruce Marson as CFO. Despite expected revenue declines of -14.2% annually over the next three years, earnings are forecast to grow 43.75% per year, and the company is anticipated to become profitable within this period. Trading at 52.5% below estimated fair value, M&C Saatchi's high insider ownership aligns with a projected return on equity of 45.5%.

AIM:SAA Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: LSL Property Services plc, with a market cap of £348.08 million, provides business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, as well as valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom.

Operations: LSL Property Services generates revenue from three primary segments: Financial Services (£51.69 million), Surveying and Valuation (£67.83 million), and Estate Agency excluding Financial Services (£24.89 million).

Insider Ownership: 10.8%

Return On Equity Forecast: 25% (2026 estimate)

LSL Property Services is poised for significant earnings growth, forecasted at 33.3% annually, outpacing the UK market's 14.4%. Despite a slower revenue growth rate of 11% per year, it remains above the market average of 3.7%. The recent appointment of Michael Stoop as Non-Executive Director brings valuable industry expertise. Trading at 52.8% below estimated fair value, LSL's high insider ownership reflects confidence in its future prospects despite concerns over dividend sustainability and non-cash earnings quality.

LSE:LSL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

