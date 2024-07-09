UK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership: Spotlight On 3 Stocks

Amidst a backdrop of cautious trading within the UK's FTSE 100 and broader global market fluctuations, investors continue to navigate through sparse economic data and upcoming corporate earnings. In such a landscape, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing, as they often signal confidence from those most familiar with the company's prospects and challenges.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United Kingdom

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Plant Health Care (AIM:PHC) 32.7% 121.3% Petrofac (LSE:PFC) 16.6% 124.5% Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) 10.8% 47.6% Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) 26.7% 23.5% Helios Underwriting (AIM:HUW) 23.1% 14.7% Foresight Group Holdings (LSE:FSG) 31.9% 26.1% Velocity Composites (AIM:VEL) 27.8% 143.4% Mothercare (AIM:MTC) 15.1% 41.2% Afentra (AIM:AET) 37.2% 64.4% Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) 38.4% 42.6%

Click here to see the full list of 63 stocks from our Fast Growing UK Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: LSL Property Services plc operates in the UK, offering services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, as well as valuation services to lenders, with a market capitalization of approximately £341.94 million.

Operations: LSL Property Services generates revenue through three primary segments: Financial Services (£51.69 million), Surveying and Valuation (£67.83 million), and Estate Agency excluding Financial Services (£24.89 million).

Insider Ownership: 10.8%

LSL Property Services, trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, shows promising growth prospects with earnings expected to rise by 33.3% annually. Despite this, its dividend sustainability is questionable as it's poorly covered by both earnings and cash flows. Recent board enhancements could inject fresh expertise into the company's strategy, potentially supporting its ambitious growth trajectory in a market where it forecasts revenue growth faster than the broader UK market.

LSE:LSL Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Playtech plc is a technology company that offers gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies across the globe, with a market capitalization of approximately £1.54 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are primarily categorized into Gaming B2B, which generated €684.10 million, and Gaming B2C, which brought in €946.60 million, with additional contributions from B2C - HAPPYBET and Sun Bingo totaling €91.60 million.

Insider Ownership: 13.5%

Playtech, a key player in the gaming technology sector, recently solidified its growth trajectory through a strategic partnership with MGM Resorts, launching 'MGM Live'—a direct-from-casino-floor live gaming service. This move, coupled with internal board restructuring aimed at enhancing regulatory compliance and risk management, underscores Playtech's commitment to innovation and market expansion. Despite slower revenue growth forecasts (4% per year), Playtech’s earnings are expected to surge by 20.62% annually, significantly outpacing the UK market average. However, its return on equity is projected to remain modest at 8.9%.

LSE:PTEC Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: TBC Bank Group PLC operates as a financial entity offering services such as banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing across Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan with a market capitalization of approximately £1.55 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services across multiple countries.

Insider Ownership: 18%

TBC Bank Group has demonstrated solid financial growth, with a notable increase in net interest income and net income in the first quarter of 2024. Despite a volatile share price recently, the bank's forecasted earnings growth (15.2% per year) and revenue growth (18.3% per year) exceed UK market averages significantly. However, challenges remain with a high bad loans ratio (2.1%) and low allowance for bad loans (74%). Additionally, the recent GEL 75 million share buyback program aims to reduce share capital, reflecting strong insider confidence but also raising questions about future equity value stability.

LSE:TBCG Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Key Takeaways

