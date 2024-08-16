UK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership August 2024

The UK market has recently experienced a downturn, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices both closing lower due to weak trade data from China, highlighting ongoing struggles in global economic recovery. In such volatile conditions, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate strong confidence from those closest to the business.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United Kingdom

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Filtronic (AIM:FTC) 28.6% 33.5% Plant Health Care (AIM:PHC) 34.2% 121.3% Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) 12.1% 74.6% Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) 26.7% 23.5% Helios Underwriting (AIM:HUW) 23.9% 14.7% Belluscura (AIM:BELL) 39.5% 117.8% Velocity Composites (AIM:VEL) 27.6% 173.3% B90 Holdings (AIM:B90) 24.4% 142.7% Judges Scientific (AIM:JDG) 11.9% 27.1% Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) 38.4% 53.8%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Brickability Group Plc, with a market cap of £225.88M, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Importing (£94.77M), Contracting (£58.17M), Distribution (£62.72M), and Bricks and Building Materials (£403.25M).

Insider Ownership: 29.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 34.6% p.a.

Brickability Group, a growth company with high insider ownership, reported lower sales at £594.08 million and net income of £15.37 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Despite this decline, earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 34.6% annually over the next three years, outpacing the UK market's average growth rate. Insiders have shown confidence by substantially buying more shares recently without significant selling in the past three months.

AIM:BRCK Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Evoke plc, with a market cap of £247.70 million, offers online betting and gaming products and solutions across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and other international markets.

Operations: Evoke's revenue segments include £535 million from Retail, £658.50 million from UK&I Online, and £517.40 million from International markets.

Insider Ownership: 20.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 83.1% p.a.

Evoke plc, with high insider ownership, reported a net loss of £143.2 million for H1 2024 despite sales of £862 million. The company forecasts significant profitability improvement in H2 2024 due to successful product launches and new leadership. While revenue growth is slower at 4.6% annually, it's above the UK market average of 3.7%. Evoke is expected to become profitable within three years, with earnings forecasted to grow by 83.07% per year.

LSE:EVOK Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: TBC Bank Group PLC, with a market cap of £1.69 billion, offers banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its operations in Uzbekistan (GEL 236.42 million) and segment adjustments (GEL 2132.38 million).

Insider Ownership: 17.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 15.3% p.a.

TBC Bank Group, with high insider ownership, has shown strong financial performance. For H1 2024, net interest income rose to GEL 862.2 million from GEL 727.11 million a year ago, while net income increased to GEL 617.4 million from GEL 537.46 million. The company is trading at a good value compared to peers and industry, and earnings are forecasted to grow by 15.3% annually over the next few years, outpacing the UK market's growth rate of 14.3%.

LSE:TBCG Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

Discover the full array of 67 Fast Growing UK Companies With High Insider Ownership right here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

