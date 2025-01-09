UK firms plan to raise prices and cut employment after tax hike, BoE survey shows

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses expect to raise prices and reduce headcount in response to an increase in employers' social security contributions that will take effect in April, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

The Bank of England's Decision Maker Panel - a survey of more than 2,000 firms - showed 61% expected to make lower profits, 54% planned to raise prices, 53% expected lower employment and 39% intended to scale back pay rises due to the rise in National Insurance Contributions announced in Oct. 30's budget.

Businesses plan to raise pay by 4.0% over the coming year and to increase prices by 3.8%, 0.1 percentage points more than in the November survey, the BoE said.

