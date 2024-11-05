UK financial regulator to boost transparency in bonds, derivatives markets

(Reuters) - The UK's financial regulator on Tuesday laid out plans to ensure investors in bonds and derivatives markets have access to more information and that firms lower costs by making investment research payments more flexible.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has established a simpler and more timely post-trade transparency procedure to ensure that liquidity providers are sufficiently protected against undue risk, it said.

The rules will also help investment firms and trading platforms lower their compliance costs, the FCA said.

"Putting more information in the hands of investors and giving investment firms greater access to research to inform their strategies will bolster UK markets," said Jon Relleen, director of supervision, policy and competition at the FCA.

The proposed rules will be effective only after December 1, 2025, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)