UK employers: what kind of vacancies have you been struggling to fill?

Guardian community team
·1 min read
<span>Employers in Britain have been cutting vacancies, as unemployment figures rose, driven by more young people and older people outside the labour force.</span><span>Photograph: Philip Toscano/PA</span>
Employers in the UK have cut back on hiring new staff, pushing the number of advertised vacancies down on the quarter by 43,000 to 908,000, while the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly to 3.9% in January from 3.8% in December, according to the Office for National Statistics.

We’re interested to hear from UK employers whether there have been vacancies in their companies they have been struggling to hire qualified staff for, and why they think that has been the case.

We’d also like to know whether there have been job openings for which UK employers received many more applications than they needed, across all industries.

