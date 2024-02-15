UK economy 'turning a corner', says Hunt, after news of recession

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday the economy was turning a corner and that forecasts pointed to stronger growth in the coming years, after data showed Britain's economy had entered a recession in the second half of 2023.

"There are signs the British economy is turning a corner; forecasters agree that growth will strengthen over the next few years, wages are rising faster than prices, mortgage rates are down and unemployment remains low," Hunt said in a statement.

"Although times are still tough for many families, we must stick to the plan – cutting taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy." (Reporting by Muvija M, Writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)