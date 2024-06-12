UK economy showed no growth in April, official figures reveal

The UK economy recorded no growth in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was flat during the month, following growth of 0.4% in March, the ONS said.

The figures present a headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has pegged much of his General Election campaign on a recent record of economic improvement under his Conservative government.

GDP was flat (0.0% growth) in April 2024 and grew 0.7% in the three months to April. • Services grew 0.2%• Production fell 0.9%• Construction fell 1.4% Read more ➡ https://t.co/ZZfs4but9V pic.twitter.com/eWoIkSHnhL — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 12, 2024

The data comes before the Bank of England makes its next decision on interest rates next week.

Experts have predicted the Monetary Policy Committee is unlikely to lower interest rates without further progress on inflation and a cooling in the labour market.

Economists had projected that GDP would be flat in April, held down by weaker-than-usual retail sales and heavy rain over the Easter period.

It comes after the economy grew by an estimated 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024, pulling the UK out of a small recession at the end of last year.

On a quarterly basis, real GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.7% in the three months to April, compared with the three months to January 2024.

Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at asset management giant abrdn, said monthly GDP data can be volatile, and that it is “important not to put too much stead in just one month of data and look at the broader trend across several months”.

He added: “And on that measure, a picture of solid recovery from last year’s recession emerges. This should continue as the year progresses as households benefit from strong real income growth amid falling inflation.”

Services output grew by 0.2% in April, the fourth consecutive month of growth, while production output fell by 0.9% in April following growth of 0.2% in March.

Construction output fell by 1.4% in April, its third consecutive monthly fall, and was down by 2.2% in the three months to April.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Rishi Sunak claims we have turned a corner, but the economy has stalled and there is no growth.

“These figures expose the damage done after 14 years of Conservative chaos.”

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said: “Despite these disappointing GDP figures, a June interest rate cut looks improbable, with the Bank of England likely to be a little wary of shifting policy in the middle of a General Election campaign.”

Nicholas Hyett. investment manager at Wealth Club, said: “The market had low expectations for the UK economy in April, and it duly delivered.

“In an election month, where every data release will be being watched closely, there’s little here to change the narrative.”

The Conservative Party has been approached for comment.