[Getty Images]

The UK economy failed to grow between July and September, revised official figures show.

The ONS said the economy was weaker than it had initially estimated due to weaker contributions from bars and restaurants, legal firms and advertising.

The ONS puts out initial estimates on the UK's economic performance and revises them once it receives more data.

Initial figures had suggested the economy had grown by just 0.1% between July and September - and shrank during September itself.

Uncertainty about the Budget had been blamed for such slow growth.

In September, the Bank of England's chief economist had warned the new government's gloomy language had generated fear and uncertainty among consumers, businesses and investors. But Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had denied ministers had talked the country down.

The UK economy is measured by gross domestic product - a measure of all the economic activity of companies, governments and people in the country.