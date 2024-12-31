UK economy faces threat of ‘stagflation’ after bumpy 2024

Britain’s economy hit a number of major milestones in 2024 as lower inflation paved the way for the first interest rate cuts for over four years, but the path was far from smooth.

Against the backdrop of seismic changes in the UK political landscape, the economy initially seemed to steady, thanks to inflation finally falling back to target – and even below target at one stage.

Having started the year at 4%, falling food price inflation helped the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) retreat to 2% in May for the first time in almost three years.

ECONOMY Inflation

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted it showed the economy had “turned the corner” and claimed this was down to the previous Conservative government’s “bold action” amid the cost of living crisis.

It came as official figures also showed the UK had rebounded out of the shallow recession seen at the end of 2023 with better than expected growth of 0.7% in the first three months of 2024.

But the good economic news was not enough to prevent a landslide victory for Labour in the July general election.

It was not until after the polls that the Bank of England was able to deliver the long-awaited cut in interest rates, with a reduction from 5.25% to 5% in August – the first decrease since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The UK’s base rate had been held at a 16-year high of 5.25% since August 2023 before long-suffering borrowers were given some respite.

But where economists had once pencilled in successive rate cuts throughout the year, the forecasts were soon pared back as the inflation outlook looked less rosy.

Rate-setters at the Bank became increasingly concerned by persistent inflation in the all-important services sector and as workers demanded ever higher wages following years of soaring cost pressures.

While pay consistently outstripped inflation throughout 2024 in a welcome boost to households, resilient growth in wages was also a headache for policymakers.

Regular earnings growth hit a peak of 7.9% in August 2023, and though it has been falling steadily since then, it has not come down as fast as forecast by the Bank, signalling troublesome underlying inflation pressures.

Inflation also failed to remain on-target and, despite a brief spell at 1.7% in September, the pace of price rises quickly sped back up again, with CPI reaching 2.6% in November.

The Bank looked past this to cut rates for the second time in November, to 4.75%, but it came with a note of caution that it would only take a “gradual approach” to cutting rates further.

While weighing up the underlying inflation worries looming in the background, the Bank has also been faced with a shaky picture for both the jobs market and economic growth as its previous flurry of rate hikes hit hard.

