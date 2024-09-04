UK Dividend Stocks: Epwin Group And 2 More Top Income Picks

The London markets have recently faced challenges, with the FTSE 100 index closing lower amid weak trade data from China and global economic concerns. Despite these headwinds, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream for investors looking to navigate uncertain market conditions. In this article, we will explore three top UK dividend stocks, including Epwin Group, that stand out as potential income picks in today's volatile environment.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United Kingdom

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 5.97% ★★★★★★ 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR) 3.12% ★★★★★☆ Impax Asset Management Group (AIM:IPX) 7.62% ★★★★★☆ Man Group (LSE:EMG) 5.72% ★★★★★☆ Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG) 3.61% ★★★★★☆ Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) 6.23% ★★★★★☆ Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) 5.76% ★★★★★☆ DCC (LSE:DCC) 3.71% ★★★★★☆ NWF Group (AIM:NWF) 4.91% ★★★★★☆ Grafton Group (LSE:GFTU) 3.34% ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 58 stocks from our Top UK Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of £133.25 million.

Operations: Epwin Group Plc generates revenue from two primary segments: Extrusion and Moulding (£250.50 million) and Fabrication and Distribution (£135.20 million).

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Epwin Group's earnings grew by 10.7% over the past year, and its dividend payments are well-covered with a payout ratio of 74.9% and a cash payout ratio of 23.2%. The company's P/E ratio is 14.3x, below the UK market average of 17x, indicating good value. However, its dividend yield (5.05%) is lower than the top quartile in the UK market (5.46%), and dividends have been volatile over the past decade despite recent growth trends.

Story continues

AIM:EPWN Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom with a market cap of £79.33 million.

Operations: Wynnstay Group Plc generates revenue from two primary segments: £507.75 million from Agriculture and £147.39 million from Specialist Agricultural Merchanting.

Dividend Yield: 5%

Wynnstay Group's dividend payments have been stable and growing over the past 10 years, with a current yield of 5.03%. The company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and maintains a low cash payout ratio (12.3%), ensuring dividends are well-covered by free cash flow. However, recent earnings show decreased sales (£328.49 million) and net income (£3.29 million), with profit margins halving from last year (0.9% vs 1.8%).

AIM:WYN Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: City of London Investment Group PLC is a publicly owned investment manager with a market cap of £183.83 million.

Operations: City of London Investment Group PLC generates $73.72 million in revenue from its asset management segment.

Dividend Yield: 8.3%

City of London Investment Group offers a high dividend yield of 8.27%, placing it in the top 25% of UK dividend payers, but its sustainability is questionable. The company's cash payout ratio (89.6%) indicates dividends are covered by cash flows, yet the overall payout ratio (112.5%) suggests earnings do not fully cover dividends. Despite recent earnings growth of 6.1%, past dividend payments have been volatile and unreliable over the last decade, raising concerns for long-term investors.

LSE:CLIG Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

Unlock our comprehensive list of 58 Top UK Dividend Stocks by clicking here.

Are any of these part of your asset mix? Tap into the analytical power of Simply Wall St's portfolio to get a 360-degree view on how they're shaping up.

Enhance your investing ability with the Simply Wall St app and enjoy free access to essential market intelligence spanning every continent.

Looking For Alternative Opportunities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include AIM:EPWN AIM:WYN and LSE:CLIG.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com