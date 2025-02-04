UK data chief calls for more cash to lift response rates amid faulty jobs survey

Britain’s national statistician wants more funding to help it fight falling response rates to surveys, amid work to fix a crisis around its faulty jobs data.

Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), told MPs it needs “more resources” to boost response rates, adding that the public body now publishes fewer sets of data because of being forced to save money in recent years.

The ONS has been warning over the accuracy of its main jobs data – the labour force survey – for some time, with economists increasingly becoming reluctant to place any weight on the statistics.

Speaking to the Treasury Committee on Tuesday, Sir Ian said the reliability of the data had been hit because response rates had plummeted since the pandemic.

He said: “We’re finding very, very, very high levels of flat refusal,” adding that it is taking his colleagues twice the level of effort to get interviews compared with pre-pandemic.

The public body also needs better data sharing between Government departments to support its work, he said, adding that fewer people now have landlines and that a directory of people’s emails would help it reach more respondents.

When asked by MP Jeevun Sandher if that means the ONS needs “more cash and better data linkage”, Sir Ian said: “Yes.”

Last year, economists at the Resolution Foundation think tank claimed nearly one million workers in Britain’s jobs market have been “lost” because of the poor and unreliable official data and that the rate of UK unemployment and inactivity may have been overstated.

Long-term sickness is thought to be the main reason why economic inactivity in the UK rose to a record 9.4 million last year, about 22% of working age adults.

Sir Ian insisted that the ONS’s data around economic inactivity are reliable, despite the wider problems around the jobs survey, adding: “Please, please, please don’t think I am being complacent. I lie awake at night worrying about this the whole time.”

He said the ONS also uses data from payrolls and employers, as well as records of benefit claimants and NHS statistics, and has found its own findings “hang up pretty well”.

