UK budget watchdog adopting 'trust but verify' approach to finance ministry

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has moved from an approach of trust towards the country's finance ministry to one of "trust but verify" after inaccurate spending forecasts provided before March's budget.

Last week the OBR said Britain's Treasury had failed to share information about large upward pressures on day-to-day spending and unusually high spending from emergency reserves.

"The way I would characterise it is that we are moving from a system of trust to a system of trust but verify," OBR Chair Richard Hughes told the House of Commons' Treasury Committee on Tuesday.

"We want to ... make sure that we're satisfied that what happened, the failure of oversight that very clearly happened in March, doesn't happen again."

