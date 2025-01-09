UK bond market selloff heaps pressure on Reeves

By William Schomberg

LONDON (Reuters) - Rachel Reeves is facing her first major test as Britain's finance minister after the government's borrowing costs climbed for a third day on Thursday and the pound's losses deepened, potentially forcing her to cut future spending.

The Treasury said late on Wednesday that it would maintain "an iron grip" on the public finances after a selloff in debt markets on Tuesday and Wednesday that pushed the yield on 30-year British government bonds to a 26-year high.

Gilt yields rose again on Thursday - albeit less sharply than over the previous two sessions - and the pound was headed for its biggest three-day drop in nearly two years.

The fall in the value of the pound along with the heavy sales of government bonds prompted some comparisons with the 2022 "mini-budget" crisis that forced former prime minister Liz Truss out of Downing Street.

However, this week's market moves have been less sharp and there has so far been no evidence of the kind of strain on institutional investors that forced the Bank of England into emergency bond purchases in 2022.

Treasury minister Darren Jones told parliament the UK bond markets "continue to function in an orderly way. Underlying demand for the UK debt remains strong."

PIMCO, one of the world's largest bond investors, said it was still positive about UK government bonds and much of the move was being driven by shifts in the U.S. bond market ahead of Donald Trump's presidency.

"Although UK-specific factors, such as the budget, have contributed to the rise, most of the increase has been driven by rises in U.S. Treasury yields during the same period," PIMCO economist Peder Beck-Friis said.

The new British government launched its plan for more investment in public services and infrastructure to boost economic growth just days before Trump's Nov. 5 election victory which pushed up in borrowing costs globally.

That shift in markets has made investors more worried about the combination of high borrowing in Britain planned by Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the impact of their higher taxes for business on an economy that is now stagnating.

A survey of recruiters on Thursday showed that vacancies slumped in December, while in Britain's Marks & Spencer and other retailers fell due to concerns about weak consumer confidence.

Analysts at Citi said the market reaction to the budget had been "a slow burn" until now but British bonds were being hit by worries about the extent of the government's borrowing plans, which could keep pressure on inflation and prevent the Bank of England from cutting interest rates quickly to help the economy.

